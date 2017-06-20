Diesen Artikel teilen Facebook

Shoptalk Europe’s ‘Hosted Retailers & Brands Program’ provides qualified retailers and brands with free tickets to attend Shoptalk Europe and up to €650 in reimbursement for travel and accommodation expenses. To qualify, individuals who are responsible for evaluating or buying retail or ecommerce technology or other solutions for their companies simply take eight 15-minute onsite meetings (a total of just two hours) with Shoptalk Europe’s wide-ranging exhibitors and sponsors. The meetings are based on the interests and requirements of the retailers and brands.



Retailers and brands can apply for the program here.







Shoptalk Europe is the first pan-European event to lead the development of a modern retail and ecommerce conversation and community of innovators. It covers the transformational trends, technologies and business models reshaping how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital disruption. Shoptalk Europe will be held on 9-11 October 2017 in Copenhagen.



Shoptalk Europe is the one place where established retailers and brands, venture-backed direct-to-consumer startups, tech and Internet companies, investors, media, analysts and others can come together to learn, collaborate and evolve. Shoptalk Europe will have more than 2,000 attendees, including 200+ world-class speakers, from across Europe and the world. The event will include all key ecosystem stakeholders and a wide range of industry verticals - from grocery to fashion and everything in between, including home, electronics, beauty and FMCG.